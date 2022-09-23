Police arrest Nigerian professor for assaulting orderly in Abuja

ZAINAB Duke Abiola, a Nigerian professor and a human rights activist has been arrested for assaulting her female police orderly, identified as Teju Moses, in Abuja.

The incident was said to have occurred at the Area 11 axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

In a viral video seen by The ICIR, the policewoman was seen seated on the floor with a bloody face.

Narrating her ordeal to sympathisers, the orderly said the professor ordered her “boys” to kill her.

Reacting, Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident, said Abiola and another of her housemaid, Rebecca Enechido, have been arrested.

He noted that the police were on the trail of another of her housemaid, a male, that was at large.

The PPRO said that the victim was beaten up over her refusal to do house chores and other menial jobs.

“Zainab Duke, a Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in the company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house,” he said.

Adejobi said that the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has condemned the incident and has also directed that all the suspects should be prosecuted.

“The IGP strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff.

“The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law. It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.”

He added that the IGP has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the professor.

He equally expressed disappointment that an individual who claims to be an advocate for human rights could violate the rights of another person.