PSC condemns alleged assault of officer in Abuja, calls for withdrawal of orderlies

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned the alleged assault of a female police orderly of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Teju Moses, in Abuja by her principal, a lawyer and human rights activist, Zainab Abiola.

In a statement it issued today, the Commission described the act as “barbaric and inhuman.”

The Commission stated it regarded the assault as “a direct threat to national security and a calculated attempt to ridicule the Nigeria Police Force and what it stands for.”

Calling for the immediate investigation and prosecution of all characters involved in the “show of shame”, the Commission called for the operations of the SPU to be reviewed to ensure that only few Nigerians who genuinely deserve such protection are availed the service.

“The Commission frowns at the abuse of Police Orderlies by Nigerians who now use them as status symbols or convert them to house helps who clean, cook or do menial jobs,” the statement noted.

The PSC urged police authorities to channel efforts of the orderlies to resolving security challenges plaguing the country and protecting citizens who are genuinely vulnerable.

A video had circulated online on Wednesday September 21 showing Moses seated on the floor and covered with bloodstains.

The policewoman had allegedly been battered by Abiola and her staff for refusing to carry out domestic chores at her home.

Abiola had been arrested by the police following the incident.

Also condemning the assault, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an immediate prosecution of the case and withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the lawyer.