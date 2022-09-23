27.1 C
Abuja

PSC condemns alleged assault of officer in Abuja, calls for withdrawal of orderlies

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned the alleged assault of a female police orderly of the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Teju Moses, in Abuja by her principal, a lawyer and human rights activist, Zainab Abiola.

In a statement it issued today, the Commission described the act as “barbaric and inhuman.”

The Commission stated it regarded the assault  as “a direct threat to national security and a calculated attempt to ridicule the Nigeria Police Force and what it stands for.”

Calling for the immediate investigation and prosecution of all characters involved in the “show of shame”, the Commission called for the operations of the SPU to be reviewed to ensure that only few Nigerians who genuinely deserve such protection are availed the service.

“The Commission frowns at the abuse of Police Orderlies by Nigerians who now use them as status symbols or convert them to house helps who clean, cook or do menial jobs,” the statement noted.

The PSC urged police authorities to channel efforts of the orderlies to resolving security challenges plaguing the country and protecting citizens who are genuinely vulnerable.

A video had circulated online on Wednesday September 21 showing Moses seated on the floor and covered with bloodstains.

- Advertisement -

The policewoman had allegedly been battered by Abiola and her staff for refusing to carry out domestic chores at her home.

Abiola had been arrested by the police following the incident.

Also condemning the assault, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an immediate prosecution of the case and withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the lawyer.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Taraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

THE governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has vowed to deal with any...
News

Two persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

A three-storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos. According to the...
News

2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed reasons why the presidential candidate...
News

Ayu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the national chairman of...
News

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTaraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.