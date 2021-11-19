34.8 C
Abuja

Abuja teachers return to class, call off five-day warning strike

Bankole Abe
FCT school

1min read

TEACHERS in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), have called off the five-day warning strike, which started yesterday.

The strike, which was for government primary and secondary schools in the FCT, was called off following a promise by the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to pay the arrears of promotion benefits in December.

The NUT chairman, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, who made this known after the leadership of NUT had a meeting with the minister, said the Union welcomed the efforts of the security agencies and assurances from the FCT minister to make all endeavours to protect the life and property of teachers and students within Abuja.

The NUT chairman said, “From this meeting and from all the resolutions, we will go back without waste of time,” he said.

He also revealed the Union’s appreciation to the minister for pronouncing the promotion arrears of 2017 and 2018 before the end of the year.

Knabayi pleaded with the minister to intercede in the payment of the arrears of LEA teachers under the administration of the area councils.

The Teachers have embarked on a 5-day warning strike to press home demands for enhanced security in schools and payment of arrears of promotion benefits for teachers.

