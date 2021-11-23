Why we sustained 5-day warning strike despite promise to return to class – FCT NUT

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) said it sustained its five-day warning strike despite promising to resume work because area council chairmen have not made any efforts towards addressing the grievances of primary schools teachers.

In an exclusive interview with The ICIR on Tuesday, the FCT Chairman of the NUT Stephen Knabayi said area council chairmen have not deemed it fit to call the union for a meeting to resolve the crisis.

“There are two tiers of government involved, the federal has been resolved but we are waiting for the area councils to resolve their own part so we are still on strike.”

Knabayi commended the FCT minister for prompt settlement of outstanding arrears of secondary school teachers.

Asked if the teachers would embark on an industrial action after the five-day warning strike, Knabayi said the union would meet to decide on the way forward.

The ICIR reported last week that the FCT NUT chairman had, after a meeting with the minister, promised that the teachers would return to class immediately.