33.2 C
Abuja

Why we sustained 5-day warning strike despite promise to return to class – FCT NUT

EducationNews
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) said it sustained its five-day warning strike despite promising to resume work because area council chairmen have not made any efforts towards addressing the grievances of primary schools teachers.

In an exclusive interview with The ICIR on Tuesday, the FCT Chairman of the NUT Stephen Knabayi said area council chairmen have not deemed it fit to call the union for a meeting to resolve the crisis.

“There are two tiers of government involved, the federal has been resolved but we are waiting for the area councils to resolve their own part so we are still on strike.”

Knabayi commended the FCT minister for prompt settlement of outstanding arrears of secondary school teachers.

Asked if the teachers would embark on an industrial action after the five-day warning strike, Knabayi said the union would meet to decide on the way forward.

The ICIR reported last week that the FCT NUT chairman had, after a meeting with the minister, promised that the teachers would return to class immediately.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Education

Why we sustained 5-day warning strike despite promise to return to class – FCT NUT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) said...
Special reports

Starved to death

THE police claimed Olaoluwa Bolarinwa, who was starved to death in custody, was a...
Big Investigation

How Akwa Ibom State Govt diverted Multi-Million Naira without evidence of project (1)

By Ekemini SIMON THE audited financial statements of Akwa Ibom State in 2016 and 2018...
Featured News

EFCC secures six per cent conviction in nine years

FROM 39, 970 corruption cases investigated, findings by The ICIR have shown that the...
News

Judge’s retirement stalls Saraki’s suit against EFCC

THE approaching retirement of Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleStarved to death

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.