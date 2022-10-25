29.1 C
Abuja

Abuja terror alert: Attacks could be indiscriminate, UK warns

Conflict and SecurityNews
Ijeoma OPARA
THE British High Commission has warned that terrorists may launch indiscriminate attacks in Abuja in the coming days.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists,” the UK said in a travel advisory posted on its website.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) were identified as the likely perpetrators of the terror attacks.

The High Commission urged British nationals in Abuja, as well as other residents, to remain vigilant and minimise travel within the city.

Residents were also advised to be mindful of crowded areas, particularly ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“You should avoid places where there are political or other large public gatherings. Be vigilant, remain alert and pay attention to your surroundings at all times. You should follow local news reports and be alert to developments, particularly around religious and public holidays.

“A heavy security presence often indicates areas of particularly high risk. You should avoid affected areas in the immediate aftermath of an attack. You should avoid regular patterns of travel or movement and aim to only travel during daylight hours,” the advisory added.

On Sunday, the United States Embassy warned of likely terror attacks in Abuja.

The US embassy noted that targets could include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

The embassy also warned residents to be more alert and avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings and unnecessary movement.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

