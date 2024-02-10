Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, others in helicopter crash

THE Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly been involved in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter was reported to have crashed in California near the Nevada border, United States of America (USA).

Wigwe was said to have been on the flight with his wife, the group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and their kid were onboard the chopper when it crashed in California close to the Nevada border.

Reports say that the authorities had not found any survivors on Saturday, February 10, morning.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration. The crash occurred at roughly 10 p.m. local time.

The Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, an unincorporated village located in eastern San Bernardino County about 60 miles south of Las Vegas,

It was unclear on Saturday morning where the helicopter departed from and where it was headed.

Herbert Wigwe was a co-founder of Access Bank and the founder of Wigwe University.

He was also the CEO of Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank.

According to NBC News, no survivors had been located as of Saturday morning, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m. on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff said.

It added that the FAA recognised the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.

Reacting to the incident on X, @ronaldnzimora said he is pained by this Wigwe’s death because, according to him, he is a builder.

“We need builders building things here. We can’t have out builders die off while our uber corrupt politicians are stealing, wining and dining, yet nothing is happening to them,” he posted.

Another X user, @Morris_Monye, wrote, “This Herbert Wigwe crash is the most shocking thing I’ve heard. Trying to even understand it.”

In his comment, X user @KadunaResident said:

“Another reminder that power and wealth are all vanity. Live a life of legacy. Wigwe will never be forgotten in the history of the Nigerian banking industry.”

This report is still developing.