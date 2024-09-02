back to top

ACES announces scholarships for aspiring editors

Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
ACES, the Society for Editing, is accepting applications for the Bill Walsh Scholarship and the ACES Education Fund Scholarship.

Six scholarships will be awarded through the ACES Education Fund.

Students applying for the Bill Walsh Scholarship must demonstrate excellence in news editing. The winner of this scholarship will receive US$3,500 plus financial aid to attend the ACES national conference.

College juniors, seniors or graduate students interested in editing as a career are eligible for scholarships.

Five ACES Education Fund Scholarships will be awarded to students who excel in critical thinking about written materials in any field.

Four of these winners will receive US$1,500 each and US$2,500 will be awarded to the student chosen as the Aubespin Scholar.

All five winners also are eligible for aid to attend the ACES conference.


     

     

    The organiser says, “Since 1999, the ACES Education Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation, and its predecessor have awarded more than 150 scholarships to deserving students who have a passion for editing”.

    “The Walsh Scholarship honours the late Bill Walsh, a longtime copy editor at the Washington Post and active member of the ACES Education Fund Board of Directors”.

    The application deadline for the submission of application is November 15, 2024.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

