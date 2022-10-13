25.1 C
ACES offers scholarship for aspiring editors

Blessing Otoibhi
ACES: The Society for Editing is accepting applications for the Bill Walsh Scholarship and the ACES Education Fund Scholarship.  

A total of six scholarships will be awarded through the ACES Education Fund. 

Students applying for the Bill Walsh Scholarship must demonstrate excellence in news editing. The winner of this scholarship will receive US$3,500 plus financial aid to attend the ACES national conference. 

College juniors, seniors, or graduate students interested in editing as a career are eligible for scholarships. 

The organiser says, “Five ACES Education Fund Scholarships will be awarded to students who excel in critical thinking about written materials in any field”.

Four of these winners will receive US$1,500 each and US$2,500 will be awarded to the student chosen as the Aubespin scholar. 

 All five winners also are eligible for aid to attend the ACES conference.  

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

