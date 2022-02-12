35.1 C
Abuja

Adejobi replaces Frank Mba as Force PRO

Niyi OYEDEJI
Frank Mbah had served as FPRO between 2012 and 2014 when Mohammed Abubakar as IGP.
DEPUTY Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has replaced Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer, making him the new spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement released by the Administration Officer attached to the Force Public Relations Department Banjamin Hundeyin said Mba is going for a Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

The statement said Adejobi will take charge of the department with immediate effect.

Mba was nominated for the course by the Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba.

Adejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

He also holds a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university.

He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command from 2008 to 2016, and served as the PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016.

He was also PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September 2020 and August 2021.

The statement described Adejobi as an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.”

The statement added that Adejobi can be reached on cell phone number 08037168147.

The new Force PRO is seeking the support of Nigerians to enable him discharge his duties.

Niyi Oyedeji
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker.

