Disu removes Hundeyin as Force PRO – Report

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has removed its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), six months after he assumed the role.

A report by The Whistler said the approval for his removal was granted on Thursday, March 5, although details surrounding the development remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The development comes amid a series of restructuring within the police hierarchy, barely 24 hours after his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

Disu was appointed last week as the 23rd IGP following the removal of Kayode Egbetokun, who had held the position since 2023.

Hundeyin was allegedly removed Thursday morning.

It remains unclear who will take over the role as the new FPRO.

“We don’t know who will take over from him, although we thought he would last longer, considering his expertise,” a source said.

“When a new IGP is appointed, it is not unusual that some positions would be vacant. Unfortunately, he was affected,” the source added.

Efforts to reach Hundeyin proved abortive as he could not be reached on the phone when filing this report.

The Badagry-born assistant commissioner of police was appointed Force Public Relations Officer by Egbetokun.

Hundeyin, an alumnus of Lagos State University, holds a BA (Hons) in English Language and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also possesses certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre in Jaji, Kaduna.

His professional affiliations include the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).