IGP appoints Benjamin Hundeyin as Force Public Relations Officer

Police
New police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin
Bankole ABE
THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the immediate past FPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, September 4.

According to the statement, Hundeyin, who was until his appointment the spokesperson of Lagos State Police command, holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He also obtained a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The new police spokesperson is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

The statement described him as a seasoned communicator.

Hundeyin, who previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, was part of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020.


     

     

    He also served as the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

    The Inspector-General of Police charged him to leverage his communications and security experience to bolster the Force’s Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public.

    The Force said Hundeyin could be reached on 07062606717 or benjamin@hundeyin.com.

    The ICIR reported on Wednesday that former police spokesperson, Adejobi, was redeployed to the Delta State Police Command as Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations.

