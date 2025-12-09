Adeleke to seek re-election in Accord Party after dumping PDP

OSUN State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term on the platform of the Accord Party, days after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor made the announcement Tuesday evening at the Government House in Osogbo in the presence of national and state leaders of his new party.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun state are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad,” the governor said.

Adeleke explained that he opted for the party because its mission of welfarism aligned with his focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

“I welcome our party leaders into the Osun State Government House. You are now part of us, as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“At this historical point, our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for the elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” the governor added.

Explaining that the primary function of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people, Adeleke emphasised that since he joined the party, he had been fascinated by its philosophy .

“As a governor, I have prioritised the welfare of our people, from workers to the entire citizenry. Day and night, we implement policies and programmes to elevate the well-being of our people. From infrastructure to social services, Osun has never had it so good in governance and service delivery.

“Today, we unveil the new platform for the good people of Osun State. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year,” he explained.

The ICIR reported that Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated November 4, addressed to his ward chairman, in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area.

The governor becomes the latest top member of the leading opposition party to be toppled by tsunami that has swept several stalwarts and leaders out of a party that once prided itself as “Africa largest” political group.

He thanked the party and its members for the platform on which he rose to political prominence, first as a senator and now as governor.

The ICIR reported earlier today that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, announced his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt, days after a wave of defections hit the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The development came barely 24 hours after the Rivers’ governor held a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

His decision followed the defection of 16 lawmakers from the PDP to the APC during a plenary on Friday, December 5.

PDP stalwarts, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and his counterpart in Bayelsa, Douye Diri, are among leaders who have quit the party this year.

The ICIR reported a pattern of defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, particularly among governors and lawmakers seeking to align with the APC ahead of the 2027 polls.