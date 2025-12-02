Osun Governor Adeleke dumps PDP

OSUN State Governor Ademola Adeleke has announced his resignation from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)

The governor becomes the latest top member of the leading opposition party to be toppled by tsunami that has swept several stalwarts and leaders out of a party that once prided itself as “Africa largest” political group.

Adeleke confirmed his exit in a statement letter dated November 4, addressed to his ward chairman, in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area.

The letter, which was shared on his X handle on Monday, December 1, attributed his decision to the deepening leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level.

“Due to the current crisis within the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(@OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, on the 4th of November 2025, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the leadership of the party in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North local government,” Adeleke said.

He thanked the party and its members for the platform on which he rose to political prominence, first as a senator and now as governor.

“I thanked the party and its numerous members and supporters for the opportunities given to me to use the platform for my elections as first a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now as Governor of Osun State,” he stated.

His resignation added to the list of PDP governors who have abandoned the party in recent months.

On October 14, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah declared his move to the APC in a statewide broadcast, saying the decision was necessary “to connect Enugu and the South-East region to the central government in Abuja.”

“Today, after a long reflection, we have decided to join the All Progressives Congress,” Mbah stated,” Mbah said.

He also stressed that his defection was in the best interest of the region, adding that so many things were still unfolding.

Mbah defected alongside members of his State Executive Council, House of Assembly members, all 260 ward councillors, and local government chairmen, an exodus that significantly weakened the PDP’s structure in the state.

APC leaders hailed the move as evidence of the party’s expanding influence in the South-East ahead of the 2027 elections.

Earlier in the year, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno also defected to the APC with their cabinets. In Delta, the defection included former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate.

Despite widespread public complaints that the APC-led federal government has worsened economic hardship and insecurity, the ruling party has steadily gained new members, especially among political office holders repositioning for the next election cycle.