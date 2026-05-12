AEDC fails to restore power to Abuja communities after 2-day outage plea

RESIDENTS of Lugbe, Airport Road, Gaduwa and parts of Apo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have continued to endure power outage after the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced a planned blackout for two days in the communities.

The ICIR reports that the AEDC had in a circular informed residents of the communities of a planned two-day outage scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10 respectively.

The company explained that the outage was at the instance of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA) to enable the relocation of critical electricity infrastructure along the 33kV feeders H21 and H23, as well as the 11kV feeder H1A in the Gaduwa District.

However, by Tuesday morning, many residents said power had yet to return to their communities, worsening living conditions amid intense heat and rising fuel costs.

A resident of Lugbe, Grace David, described the situation as frustrating and saddening, saying the lack of electricity had made life unbearable.

“We were promised light. This government promised us light. I believe Nigeria as a country can give its citizens 24-hour light. I don’t know why we don’t have light for the past two to three days now, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s very saddening,” she said.

According to her, residents had expected electricity supply to be restored quickly after the two days, noting that power had not been restored as of Tuesday morning.

“We thought they would restore the light. Sunday passed, Monday passed, and now we still don’t know what is happening. I work online and I also run a business. How am I supposed to survive?” she asked. She further questioned the essence of paying taxes amid worsening services across different sectors of the nation’s economy.

“When I pay tax, I expect good roads, water and light. But now it feels like I’m just giving out money, and nothing is working for me,” she added.

Her frustration mirrors growing complaints of residents in Gaduwa and parts of Apo, who have been venting anger over poor electricity supply and repeated outages.

Linda Josephe, a resident of Gudawa said that the outage had disrupted her food business and cost her damages.

I have thrown spoiled food away and it’s collapsing my business. This is another failed promise by AEDC,” she said.

For many residents, the blackout has gone beyond inconvenience and is now affecting livelihoods.

Several X users criticised AEDC for failing to communicate clearly after the promised restoration date elapsed, while on other social media platforms, residents described repeated power outages in the nation’s capital and the country at large as “normalised suffering.” They llamented the effects on citizens’ health, businesses, and food storage, businesses.

“Here you said two days (Saturday and Sunday) and by 3:40pm Monday, power has not been restored in Lugbe. What’s going on?,” Oladipo Oyebode on X queried.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Chijioke Okwuokenye, in response to The ICIR’s enquiries on the delayed restoration, acknowledged that the road construction project encountered technical complications during the relocation of transmission infrastructure.

“When you talk about construction, there are unique challenges that could occur. FCDA ran into complications in the execution of the tower relocation that they were doing. There were some complications. So, yesterday we joined them to help them resolve those complications. Project work is not a new project. There were technical complications,” he said.

Okwuokenye explained that power would be restored immediately the reconstruction is completed.

“I’m very hopeful that today the job should be completed because my team now has taken it over and they are trying to help FCDA complete it. Once the job is completed, it will be powered immediately. It’s just to reconstruct the line. Once the line is there, the power will be restored,” he added.

Beyond the current outage, Okwuokenye admitted that Lugbe, Airport Road and surrounding communities face deeper electricity infrastructure problems.

“Honestly, we are doing a lot. There is supposed to be a transmission station in Lube. There’s supposed to be another transmission station in Kuje, unless the transmission in those areas is completed, it’s going to be difficult to guarantee reliable power. However, things are already planned,” he said.

The MD said that AEDC was considering alternative interventions, including solar power projects, although such plans might take months before implementation.

“We are looking at installing solar plants to relieve the current challenges, but that could take about eight months. My hope is that by the first quarter of 2027, either through transmission upgrades or solar deployment, the issue can improve significantly,” he added.