NERC fines DisCos N10.5 billion for overbilling unmetered customers

Reading time: 1 mins
Energy and Power
Nigeria power plants
Electricity infrastructure
Kehinde OGUNYALE
Kehinde OGUNYALE

FOLLOWING the non-compliance of the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to cap estimated billing for unmetered customers in the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a fine of N10.51 billion to be paid by all DisCos.

The commission recalled that in February 2020, the ‘Order on Capping of Estimated Bills’ was issued and subsequently, a monthly energy cap for all DisCos, but the regulation has not been followed. 

The energy cap is aimed at aligning the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.


    The NERC said, “In response to this and the bid to safeguard customers from arbitrary billing by DisCos, the Commission, according to Section 34 (1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (EA 2023), has issued the Order on Non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills which stipulates the following:  

    • Credit Adjustment to Customers: Discos are to issue credit adjustments to all overbilled for the period of January to September 2023 by the March 2024 billing cycle.  
    • Public Notice: DisCos have been directed to publish the list of credit adjustment beneficiaries in two national dailies and on their website no later than 31st of March 2024. 
    • Regulatory Sanctions: the commission shall deduct a sum of N10, 505, 286,072 from the annual allowed revenues of the eleven (11) DisCos during the next tariff review, to determine future non-compliance with the energy caps approved by the Commission.

    The ICIR reported that the total number of electricity customers increased to 11.71 million in the third quarter of 2023.

    According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the metered customers in the quarter under review stood at 5.68 million. This indicates a growth of 3.77 per cent from 5.47 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

    Also, estimated customers during the quarter were 6.03 million, higher by 0.53 per cent from 6.00 million in Q2 2023.

    Kehinde OGUNYALE

    Kehinde Ogunyale tells stories by using data to hold the government into account. Shoot him a mail at [email protected] or Twitter: Prof_KennyJames

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    PPDC

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.