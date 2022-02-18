AEDC to disrupt power supply for seven hours on Saturday

— 1 min read

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has informed consumers that power supply will be disrupted for seven hours on Saturday.

A statement released by the company on Friday said the planned disruption was informed by the need to carry out maintenance works at the Apo transmission substation in Abuja.

The statement said power supply will be disrupted from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm around 12 communities serviced by the Apo transmission substation.

The affected areas are Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Resettlement, Waru Village, Gudu, Gaduwa Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Legislative Quarters, Behind Transmission Substation, Efab Galaxy Estate, Efab Sunshine Estate, CedaCrest Hospital and environs.

“The purpose of the interruption is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out a maintenance exercise on the 100MVA transformer 4 (TR4) at the Apo transmission substation.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience that the outage will cause our customers and assure them of improved quality of power supply,” the AEDC said in the statement.

The company further explained that current challenges in electricity supply were caused by low output from the Generation Companies (GenCos).