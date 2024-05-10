AfDB announces annual prize for journalists promoting African stories

Media News
African Development Bank Group,President Akinwunmi Adesina
African Development Bank Group,President Akinwunmi Adesina
PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina has announced an annual Africa Media Prize to encourage African media houses and journalists to own the African narrative.

The Prize reward, Adesina said is to recognise and profile African journalists, correspondents, and media houses that showcase Africa’s achievements and progress.

According to Adesina, the Continental Bank will work with the AllAfrica Media organisation and African financial institutions to establish the prize as part of efforts to promote more positive reporting of developments on the continent.

He disclosed this while he delivered a keynote speech on Thursday, May 9, during a media leaders’ summit convened by AllAfrica Media.

“Africa must shape its narrative, and not depend on what others think about it or the perspectives they prefer to share about it, its achievements, and opportunities. Positive stories of African investment opportunities need to be well showcased, as they unfortunately do not get sufficient coverage, if any at all, in Western media,” Adesina declared.

He also proposed that the AfDB, Africa Import-Export Bank, and all regional financial institutions pool resources to support the emergence of a globally respected African media company that will position the news of Africa to the world.

The summit on the theme of “Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation” brought together over 300 African media owners and operators, government officials, corporate leaders, academics, civil society champions, and development partners to discuss the business of media and the critical role it must play in shaping Africa’s future.


     

     

    “The media has a critically important role, by being fair, objective, inquisitive, investigative yes, but also by being a catalyst for development, and promoting positive news about tangible African accomplishments, achievements, and developments,” he said in his address.

    Adesina also called on development institutions in Africa to set up a joint repository of verified and standardised stories, videos, and content that will make it easier to aggregate and write stories on what is being achieved in Africa.

    He also pledged that the African Development Bank, working with partners and the African financial institutions would help establish the African Journalists and Correspondents’ Fellowships to help build and strengthen the capacities of journalists and correspondents working in Africa.

    “Together let us continue to promote Africa. I call on you as leaders of the media to become the vuvuzelas for Africa! Tell Africa’s positive stories,” he urged his audience of media executives.

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

