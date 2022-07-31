21.5 C
Abuja

Afenifere says leader, Ayo Adebanjo, not on social media

News
Raji Olatunji
The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said its leader, Ayo Adebanjo, is not on social media.

The group warns Nigerians to disregard information from any social media account claiming to belong to him.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said in a statement today that the Twitter account which some online media quoted as a source did not belong to Adebanjo or any of the Afenifere leaders.

Ajayi said, “It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook etc.

“Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press, through an interview or a press statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary-General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere.”

The statement further explained that the social media account was created by mischievous persons with nefarious objectives.

It rebutted one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential election instead of Bola Tinubu.

Ajayi quoted Adebanjo as saying that his support for Peter Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason being purported in the spurious social media account” under reference.

“In view of the fact that Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from the said ‘social media account’ should be totally disregarded because he has no such account in any form or manner.

“The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account because he has none,” the statement added.

 

Raji Olatunji
