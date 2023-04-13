Africa Fact-Checking Fellowship seeks applicants

THE Africa Fact-checking Fellowship, offered by #Defyhatenow, is inviting applications for its fellowship that promotes fact-checking, data journalism and digital rights of journalists, bloggers and content creators in Africa.

The program, which will run from April to June, will equip fellows with fact-checking skills to recognise misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information online.

Fellows will participate in webinars, practical lessons, peer-to-peer learning, and hands-on fieldwork.

Journalists between the ages of 20 and 40 can participate in a fact-checking fellowship in Cameroon.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 20, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.