Africa No Filter invites entries for Kekere Storytellers Fund

Joshua Ovorumu
The Kekere Storytellers Fund, organised by Africa No Filter, is seeking entries from African content creators, performance artistes, visual artists or journalists.

    The Fund pays micro-grants to emerging storytellers who are already creating and publishing unique and compelling content that offers fresh and alternative perspectives of Africa, to show a continent that is innovative, evolving and creative.

    Applicants must have a track record of producing ground-breaking work that challenges stereotypical narratives about their community, country or the continent.

    Selected applicants will receive grants from US$500 to US$2,000.

    Interested applicants can apply here

