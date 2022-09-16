23.1 C
Abuja

African CSOs seek more participation in policy advocacy

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
African CSOs meeting in Dakar, Senegal. Source:Twitter@PACJA1
AFRICAN civil society organisations (CSOs) have called on national governments and regional bodies to put in place more meaningful structures to include the civil society in decision-making platforms.

The CSOs made the call at the sixth annual conference of the Association for Research on Civil Society in Africa (AROCSA) holding in Dakar, Senegal.

The conference began on September 12 and will end today.

Participants at the gathering unanimously agreed that more engagement with CSOs would facilitate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the SDG 3, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages.

Panelists at the dRPC session at the 6th AROCSA conference in Dakar, Senegal, 7th to 8th of September 2022 .

In her presentation at the conference, the Director of Family Health in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health Salam, Anas Ibrahim, stressed the importance of strategic partnerships and their effect on the health sector.

“Through a series of strategic engagements and partnerships, patient administration systems (PAS) has contributed to the launch of important policy documents such as the family planning blueprint, FP2030 agenda, the task shifting, and task sharing policy,” Ibrahim said.

She added that such collaborative efforts had also supported the implementation of maternal and child health interventions both at the national and sub-national levels.

The PACFaH@Scale NGO leaders at the session (from the Alumni Association of the National Institute AANI-Lagos, to the Medical Women Association of Nigeria Kano) put on record the project’s contribution to the capacity development of their organizations.

The sixth annual AROCSA conference interrogated the role of the African civil society in safeguarding and supporting human and environmental health on the continent in the face of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the fragility of health infrastructure across Africa and the impact of climate change on ecosystems.

Explaining the rationale behind the conference, the Country Director of the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) Judith-Ann Walker, said the aim was for civil society groups from across the continent to brainstorm solutions to tackle the impact of practices, challenges, and policies on the continent’s human and environmental spaces.

“The conference is an avenue for African CSOs to drive the necessary change through research findings sharing, and by engaging policymakers, the private sector and community of practice to come up with common agenda for sustainable development in the continent,” Walker said.

Participants at the conference called on national governments to integrate the rich and robust data generated by civil society groups into the decision-making process on public health policy in Africa.

One important high point of the conference was the commemoration and recognition of the impactful contribution to developing African civil society by the past Ford Foundation West African Regional Director, Innocent Chukwuma, who passed away on April 3, 2021.

The conference ended on a high note with closing remarks from a leading Nigerian scholar on civil society in Africa, Professor Eghosa E. Osaghae, whose scholarly reflections were complemented by a call to action by African CSOs present at the event.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

