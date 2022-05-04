AFRICMIL, PT Books, NBRP to present book to political aspirants, others

— 1 min read

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Premium Times Books (PT Books) and the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) will present copies of a book titled ‘Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices’ to political aspirants, public libraries and book clubs in Nigeria.

The organisations will make the presentation ahead of their participation at the 21st edition of the Annual Nigerian International Book Fair holding from May 12 to May 14, 2022.

The book, a collection of essays by 60 young Nigerians edited by Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, and published by PT Books, was written to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

According to Onumah, “The essays are analytical, insightful, pragmatic and offer solutions to ‘the trouble with Nigeria.”

“We hope that they will inspire a new generation of Nigerians on what the country needs to do to fulfil the promise and hope of independence,” he added.

Onumah further explained that the three organisations handling the project want to intensify political literacy and national discourse.

“We hope that this action would encourage greater and more robust discussions on the future of the nation at such a critical time,” he said.

The CEO of Premium Times, the parent company of PT Books, Dapo Olorunyomi, said the gesture was to stimulate the minds of young people to ask crucial questions about Nigeria and scrutinize aspirants of the next political era.

The President of the NBRP, Richard Mammah, noted that as an organisation promoting reading, the NBRP was eager to enhance the dividends that can be gained from conscious focus on the world of books.

“You do not get it wrong when you read and our politicians and citizens alike need to be continually reminded of the benefits of sustaining a continual and life-long reading habit,” Mammah said.

Copies of the book will be given to presidential aspirants, media houses, youth organisations, public libraries and book clubs across the country.