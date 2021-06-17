We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

THE Imo State government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, has set up a judicial panel to probe extra-judicial killings in the state.

The ICIR published an investigation entitled, This development is coming afterpublished an investigation entitled, ‘EndSARS Protest that left Imo communities desolate and traumatic ,’ which detailed how Imo citizens were killed by the personnel of Nigerian military as an aftermath of Nwaorieubi Police Station burning.

The report, which exclusively revealed the deaths, also told the story of the clamour of the people in the state for justice after denials of such extra-judicial killings by the Nigerian Army.

“That same day, angry soldiers reportedly stormed Nwaorieubi where the police station had been razed down and started shooting sporadically leading to several deaths. This newspaper was able to identify at least seven persons who lost their lives that day from the shooting and has decided to use only their first names as sources requested,” the report published in March this year read in part.

This development is also coming as the state says it is interested in ensuring justice and immortalising those who have been killed extra-judicially in the state.

The state government has also begun to accelerate action on the #EndSARS police brutality panel report as at the time of this report.

In another related development, the state government ordered a setting up of a life insurance scheme for policemen in the state. This development is coming weeks after the ICIR’s investigative report titled, “When Hunters Become Hunted: How attacks on Police Stations in the Southeast leave Officers at risk and communities vulnerable.”

The report also exposed how officers fell victims to the attacks on police stations, inadequacy of their welfare, and officers’ concern about their family not being properly catered for, detailing the despirited nature of police personnel. The report revealed names of policemen, their duty before death and other exclusive information.

“We will bring up an insurance policy in the state for all police officers in the state, which will benefit their relations. This is to boost their moral in service delivery,” Uzodimma stated.

Confirming the developments to our reporter, Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Imo State Oguwike Nwachukwu noted that the actions were beginning to be in place as a way of ensuring justice and better policing in the state.

The governor has also begun to embark on visits to communities in the state, holding stakeholders meeting with communities, with the latest being in Obowo, one of the communities hit by attack on police stations.