After ultimatum, Emir Sanusi accepts appointment as head of Kano chiefs

SANUSI Lamido, Emir of Kano has accepted an appointment by the Kano State Government making him the Head of Kano State Council of Chiefs following a 2-days ultimatum by the state government.

Sanusi’s appointment as the Head of Kano State Council of Chiefs was confirmed by Salihu Yakasai, a media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“Emir of Kano Sanusi II has officially accepted his appointment to serve as the Chairman Kano State Council of Emirs,” Yakasai also known as Dawisu on Twitter posted.

In a letter issued on Thursday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties of the state, Yahaya Bichi, he wrote that Ganduje is requesting Sanusi to indicate his acceptance.

Bichi further wrote that the acceptance or otherwise of the appointment ‘should’ reach the State Government in two days.

Bichi added that as the Emir awaits further directives from Ganduje, it is ‘important’ for him to respond to the letter.

However, controversy has trailed the creation of new emirates in Kano state following a Kano State High Court order which cancelled the creation of the new emirates and the Emirs.

The state government in opposition to the sack explained that the creation of the new Emirates was borne out of the people’s demand.

In pursuance of the new Emirates, Kano State government had presented a bill to the State Assembly seeking the creation of new Emirates.