Again, Sanwo-Olu awards N10m to LASU best graduating student

THE Lagos State Government has awarded N10 million to the best graduating student of the Lagos State University (LASU)

A first-class graduate in Biochemistry, Isioma Sybil Nwosu, an indigene of Aniocha, Delta State, bagged the prize for the 2023/2024 academic session.

She graduated with a 4.93 CGPA, according to the school’s Vice Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a professor, who announced her victory during a press briefing to kick off activities for the 28th Convocation ceremony of the institution.

The N10 million award was presented to Nwosu by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, at his office in the Secretariat, Alausa, according to a post on the Lagos State Government account on Facebook on Thursday, July 17.

Sule noted that the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remained committed to promoting academic excellence, scholarship, and innovation across state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to the commissioner, the gesture reflects the state’s broader mission to produce globally competitive graduates.

He said the government ensured inclusivity by rewarding deserving students regardless of their state of origin, urging the recipient to remain focused in her academic journey and serve as a role model to other students within the state.

Reacting to the award, Nwosu, accompanied by her mother, appreciated the Lagos State Government for the honour and cash reward.

She described the award as a life-changing opportunity and assured that the fund would be used judiciously to further her education.

The ICIR reports that Sanwo-Olu’s administration has offered the award for the best graduating student at the state-run university for the second time in a row.

In 2024, a graduate in Accounting Education, with a CGPA of 4.98, won the prize.

The governor rewarded Olawale at the university’s 27th convocation grand finale in the state on Thursday, June 6.