Again, Senator Elisha Abbo assaults another citizen

ELISHA Abbo, senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, has again been caught in a viral video assaulting a young man.

The video which was seen by The ICIR on Twitter was posted by Debo Adebayo, a Nigerian comedian popularly known as Mr Marcaroni.

In the video, the senator, who just defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was seen slapping a young man repeatedly and shouting at the top of his voice ‘you are very stupid.’

This is coming after 19-months the senator was also caught in a viral video assaulting a nursing mother in the presence of a policeman in an adult shop in Abuja in May 2019.

Following a public outcry, Abbo was later arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja on a one-count charge of assault.

Abdullahi Ilelah, the Magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case, despite video evidence.

However, Osimibibra Warmate, the lady she assaulted, instituted a separate civil suit at the FCT High Court and on September 28, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.