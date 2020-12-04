fbpx

Again, Senator Elisha Abbo assaults another citizen

Featured News
By Vincent Ufuoma
Elisha Abbo, Senator representing Adamawa North.

ELISHA Abbo, senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, has again been caught in a viral video assaulting a young man.

The video which was seen by The ICIR on Twitter was posted by Debo Adebayo, a Nigerian comedian popularly known as Mr Marcaroni.

In the video, the senator, who just defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) was seen slapping a young man repeatedly and shouting at the top of his voice ‘you are very stupid.’

This is coming after 19-months the senator was also caught in a viral video assaulting a nursing mother in the presence of a policeman in an adult shop in Abuja in May 2019.

Following a public outcry, Abbo was later arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja on a one-count charge of assault.

Abdullahi Ilelah, the Magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case, despite video evidence.

However, Osimibibra Warmate, the lady she assaulted, instituted a separate civil suit at the FCT High Court and on September 28, Samira Bature, the presiding Judge, convicted Abbo and ordered him to pay N50 million as compensation to her.

 

Vincent Ufuoma

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More