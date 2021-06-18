We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has issued yet another quit notice to all Fulanis resident in the South-West



“We want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I, myself, will monitor compliance to the eviction notice,” he said, in an interview anchored by his spokesperson Oluyomi Koiki on Wednesday.

“I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance. As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.”

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be worried that his people were not willing to leave the South-West, noting that he would personally lead the effort to comb the forests and evict herdsmen from the the region.

“Tell President Buhari, if he does not understand Yoruba, tell him in English Language that we do not want bandits in our zone again. Work has begun already and as from Monday, I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.

“How can six million people be commanding about 250 million other Nigerians? Marriage is not by force. We cannot live with you again. Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.

“There is no going back on the agitation for the Yoruba nation. How can we go back when we are almost at our destination? Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election coming in 2023. Yoruba will go.”

This fresh order is coming after some suspected herdsmen invaded Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State where persons were killed and houses, burnt.

Igboho, an Oyo indigene, has been in the news in recent times after he issued a one-week quit notice to Fulani herdsmen residing in Ibarapa area of Oyo State in January over the spate of kidnappings and killings attributed to herdsmen in the area.

When his two-week ultimatum expired, he led some youths to Fulani herdsmen in the area where property worth millions of naira belonging to Fulani herdsmen was burnt and destroyed.

In February, he also led some youths to Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State where herdsmen were said to be terrorising farmers and residents.

A Fulani settlement in the Igua area of the local government was reportedly set on fire by some of the youth after Igboho’s visit to the community.