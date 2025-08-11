back to top

AI-generated video of cars on canoes in flooded Lekki sparks discussion on digital literacy

Fact-Check
A screenshot from the video.
Fatimah QUADRI
A recent post on X by user @classy_jesters has drawn attention for its hyper-realistic yet satirical portrayal of flooding in Lagos. The 19-second clip appears to show men paddling canoes loaded with luxury cars through a submerged street, until closer inspection reveals it’s AI-generated.

The caption read, “Just small rain in Lekki, rich people can’t go out in peace.”

Uploaded on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the video has since racked up nearly one million views, 6,300 likes, and 1,500 reposts. While the creator labelled it as AI-generated satire, its realism could easily fool those unfamiliar with AI imagery, especially in a flood-prone area like Lekki, which has a history of severe rain-related disruptions.

The real flooding problem in Lekki

Lekki’s susceptibility to flooding has been the subject of growing environmental concern. Recently , Mahmood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary in Lagos State’s Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, warned residents against indiscriminate drilling of boreholes. He cautioned that groundwater in the peninsula is already contaminated with faecal matter, posing serious public health risks.

Screenshot of the video from X
Comments under the video suggest many followers understood it was AI-generated, but that’s one half of the audience. Some believed it.

@chrisilems  wrote: When the streets are not smiling and are filled with tears, even the wealthy will feel the heat when nature intervenes.

@The_Ghost_on_X similarly wrote: This is hilarious, those that had their cars parked still faced same problem.

@thatmrT wrote: I don’t think anyone who worked hard for his money would invest it in Lekki. Do proper research.

Some worried about older relatives being misled. Even with labels, senior audiences remain highly vulnerable to AI-driven misinformation.

Even with labels, senior audiences are vulnerable

Research shows that many older people struggle to interpret AI labels or may not even know what “AI-generated” means. This is partly because they tend to trust visual media as authentic and may not be as digitally literate as younger users. Studies have shown that many seniors still fall for misleading or satirical content, even when it is marked.

To better protect older adults from being misled by AI-generated content, platforms need to go beyond just adding labels. Labels should be clearer and easier to understand, such as bold icons, simple captions, or even audio cues. Stronger measures recommended by experts include:


     

     

    • Bold, high-visibility icons instead of small text labels
    • Simple, plain-language captions explaining “This video was made using computer graphics”
    • Audio cues announcing content as AI-generated
    • Targeted media literacy workshops for older audiences, ideally run by trusted community figures such as local leaders or faith-based organisations

    Why labelling AI-generated content matters

    Labelling AI-generated content, whether it’s images or videos, is essential for:

    • Maintaining transparency,
    • Building trust,
    • And curbing the spread of misinformation.

    This involves using clear indicators such as tags, bylines, disclaimers, or watermarks to signal that artificial intelligence played a role in creating or altering the content.

    Major tech platforms have adopted different strategies to address this. These practices are especially critical in contexts like news, politics, and public health. Beyond technical transparency, AI labelling also contributes to digital literacy by making audiences more aware of how content is created in an increasingly AI-driven world.

    Republished from FactCheckhub.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

