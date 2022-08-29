21.5 C
Abuja

Akeredolu says Ondo teachers not mandated to enrol wards in public schools

News
Raji Olatunji
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said teachers in the state are not mandated to enrol their children in public schools.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (UBE) Victor Olabimtan had reportedly criticised teachers who enrol their biological children in private schools.

“The teachers will, henceforth, be held responsible for any drop in primary schools’ enrolment,” the Ekiti UBE chairman said.

However, reacting to the UBE chairman’s comments, Akeredolu said no policy barred teachers from enrolling their children in any school of their choice.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday said it was imperative to respond to the statement to enlighten the people of the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news story making the round particularly on the social media. It is imperative to enlighten our people and shed light on the statement credited to the Chairman of SUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan,” the statement said.

According to the statement, more than 800 public primary schools have been reconstructed with more than 1000 teachers recruited across the schools.

The statement added: “Undoubtedly, the Ondo State Government under Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has made huge investment in the education sector in the state, especially in primary and secondary schools. Tertiary institutions not excluded. The rot, which pervaded public schools in the state before Akeredolu’s administration assumed office is fast disappearing. This has also led to an increase in student enrollment in most of the schools.

“Under the Akeredolu administration, over 800 public primary schools have been reconstructed and renovated with perimeter fence, the Information and Communications Technology Centre and playgroup equipment. The students now enjoy modern desks and chairs procured by the Akeredolu administration.

“Besides, Governor Akeredolu recently recruited over 1000 teachers in the public primary schools.

“It is based on this background that teachers in the public schools were urged on moral ground to enroll their wards in public schools for confidence building. This will subsequently increase enrollment and further encourage the government to embark on more upgrades to public schools.

“Succinctly, there is no policy or law in Ondo State that forbids anyone in the service of the government, including teachers, from enrolling their wards in any school. However, there is always a place for moral burden. It is, therefore, not an offence for teachers to enroll their wards in any school of their choice. But, it will be morally wrong for teachers, who are proud of their works and teachings to put their wards in a private school.”

Raji Olatunji
