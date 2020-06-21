JUST IN: Agboola Ajayi, Ondo Deputy Governor dumps APC, joins PDP

AGBOOLA Ajayi, embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State has resigned from the All Progressives Party (APC) and has joined the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party announced this on Sunday on its official Twitter handle, stating that Ajayi picked the membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the failed@OfficialAPCNg. Hon. Agboola after his resignation, picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State,” PDP wrote on Twitter.

Details soon…