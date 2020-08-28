Akwa Ibom journalists ignore Fani Kayode press conference

THE Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) has directed journalists in the state to excuse themselves from the planned press conference organised by a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode.

A statement jointly signed by the state’s NUJ Chairman, Amos Etuk, and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, directed journalists in the state to boycott the planned press conference.

“Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation,” the statement read.

According to the NUJ branch, the directive is in compliance with the initial directive of the Union’s national body.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit,” the statement read in part.

The decision of the NUJ’s national body followed an altercation with a journalist with the DailyTrust reporter, Eyo Charles where the former minister called the reporter ‘stupid’ and said ‘I will hit you hard’.

Fani-Kayode has arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital in continuation of his tour of South-South, after visiting Cross River where he had an altercation with the journalist.

Udom Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom governor received the former minister at the Government House, Uyo.