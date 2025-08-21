Alaafin replies Ooni, says Oyo ‘the most important, authoritative of all early Yoruba principalities’

THE Alaafin of Oyo, Akeem Owoade, has declared that he had no reason to engage in battle for supremacy with any monarch, whether within Yorubaland or elsewhere.

However, he maintained his stance as being superior to any monarch among the Yorubas, worldwide, including the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Bode Durojaiye, on Thursday, August 21, the monarch said he was a custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, and had always taken into consideration the safety and welfare of his subjects at all times.

“He (Alaafin) is a veritable custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition and has always taken into consideration the safety and welfare of his subjects and will never compromise tradition, culture and development of his people for a pot of porridge. The history has been so kind and friendly to Alaafin Owoade publicity since he ascended the throne of his forefathers, as he does not need to get into any battle for supremacy with any oba, either in Yorubaland or anywhere in the universe…

“Alaafin combines humility with royalty to meet the modern-day demands. Kabiyesi (the king who no one questions), Iku Baba Yeye (the one who commands death/he who is parent to death), Alashe (he who wields authority), Ekeji Orisha (second-in-command to the gods), the Alaafin was inducted into the mysteries of various gods like Ifa, Sango etc to be the direct representative of these deities on earth,” the palace said.

The ICIR reported that on Monday, August 18, the Alaafin issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Ooni, demanding the revocation of the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland he recently conferred on businessman Dotun Sanusi.

Citing a Supreme Court judgement which The ICIR has yet to verify, the Alaafin said he was the only monarch in Yorubaland with the prerogative to confer a title covering the entire Yorubaland to anyone.

Reacting, the Ooni reportedly said he would not dignify the Alaafin with a response.

He said he left the Alaafin’s position in the court of public opinion to judge.

Meanwhile, the Alaafin reiterated in his latest statement on Thursday that his kingdom had pre-eminence over others in the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

“At the hallowed ground of the Yoruba ancient shrine, as Owoade made a covenant with illustrious Yoruba ancestors that he would defend, protect and add glamour to the Yoruba norms and tradition. Oduduwa’s Principal minister and grandson, Oranmiyan (Because Oduduwa begot Okanbi, (an only child and Okanbi begot Oranmiyan, among others, namely Ila-Orangun, Oni-Sabe, Olu-Popo, Ala-Ketu, Oba-Benin) founded the city of Oyo when prolonged drought struck Ile-Ife as a result of people’s emigration.

“Oyo simply rose to prominence through wealth gained from trade and its military skills. It was the largest West African empire, the most important and authoritative of all the early Yoruba principalities. More so, the British, as it was in their tradition, recognised lineage as meaningful supremacy and legitimacy, preferring to sign the Treaty of Cessation with the Alaafin as the Superior Head of the Yoruba Nation,” the Alaafin said.

The monarch said he did not need to prove his supremacy, adding that history, culture, tradition, and the loyalty of his subjects placed him above rivalry.

He maintained that his rule was measured by results – particularly in prosperity, peace, and the cultural advancement of his people.

While issuing his ultimatum to the Ooni on Monday, he had argued that the power of the Ile-Ife monarch, as defined by his instrument of office, did not extend beyond the Oranmiyan Local Government Area (LGA) (now Ife Central, North, and South LGAs), rendering the title conferment invalid.

The ICIR reports that the clash between the Alaafin and the Ooni highlights a longstanding rivalry over supremacy and traditional jurisdiction between the Oyo and Ile-Ife kingdoms.

Media reports indicate that influential monarch and political leaders in the South-West are already appealing to the two monarchs to sheathe their swords.