Alabama boy makes U-turn, admits he “unintentionally” killed his Nigerian mom

A 12-year-old Alabama boy has admitted “unintentionally” killing his mother over the weekend in their home after initially making up a story about how she died, according to authorities.

The child, who has not been publicly identified, discharged a firearm early Saturday morning, killing his mother, 29-year-old Ayobiyi Cook, in Forestdale, Alabama, authorities said.

The boy’s father is an officer with the Birmingham Police Department and was working at the time of the shooting, according to Birmingham Real-Time News.

Cook, a registered nurse, was found dead in the family’s home after midnight on August 6 and her son initially told police that an intruder had entered their house, shot his mother and then ran away.