34.1 C
Abuja

Abacha loot: U.S. repatriates another $20.6m to Nigeria

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has repatriated $20.6 million worth of assets linked to former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, and his associates to Nigeria.

According to a statement published on the DoJ website on Thursday, November 17, 2022, the repatriation brought the total amount forfeited and returned by the US in this case to approximately $332.4 million.

READ ALSO:

Buhari considers posthumous pardon for Saro-Wiwa, eight others killed by Abacha

Abacha loot: US to return fresh $23.4m to Nigeria

Buhari considers posthumous pardon for Saro-Wiwa, eight others killed by Abacha

Nigerians compare Abacha’s military regime to Buhari’s civilian administration

- Advertisement -

The transfer of funds stemmed from a 2014 judgment in the District of Columbia ordering the forfeiture of approximately $500 million worth of assets linked to the former dictator.

The complaint filed in the case alleged that Abacha, his son Mohammed, their associate Abubakar Bagudu, and others embezzled, misappropriated and extorted billions of dollars from the government coffers and others, and then laundered their criminal proceeds through US financial institutions and transactions.

“The forfeited assets represent corrupt monies laundered during and after the military regime of General Abacha, who became head of state in Nigeria through a military coup on Nov. 17, 1993,” the statement read.

Following the judgment, series of tripartite negotiations between Nigeria, the U.S. Department of Justice and the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) culminated in the signing of an agreement in August for the return of over $23 million looted by the former Nigerian leader.

“The $20,637,622.27 marks a slight reduction from the $23m announced in August due primarily to exchange rate fluctuations between British pounds sterling and US dollars. The funds governed by this agreement will help finance the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and the Abuja-Kano road – investments that will benefit the citizens.

“The United Kingdom’s cooperation in the investigation, restraint, and enforcement of the US judgment, along with the valuable contributions of Nigeria and other law enforcement partners around the world, including the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, as well as those of the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, have been instrumental to the recovery of these funds,” the statement added.

A major condition for repatriating the looted assets is that the Nigerian government must deploy the money in funding infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the funds to be utilized for the ongoing Presidential Development Infrastructural Funds (PIDF) projects – Abuja-Kano road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Second Niger bridge – under the supervision of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

World Cup 2022: FIFA introduces #BringTheMoves to stimulate youngsters to exercise

FIFA has commenced the #BringTheMoves challenge inspiring players at the World Cup to accomplish...
National News

Tinubu cleared of US drug allegations, claims Fani-Kayode

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential...
Conflict and Security

Police parade suspected killers of INEC official in Anambra

THE Anambra State Police Command has paraded some suspects that allegedly killed one of...
Health

How Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Border Agency, paid millions for unexecuted, uncompleted health projects in Jigawa

By Arinze Chijioke THIS investigation by SOLACEBASE correspondent Arinze Chijioke looks at how communities in...
Conflict and Security

Gunmen kill former commissioner, brother in Enugu

SUSPECTED gunmen have killed a former commissioner of rural development, Gabriel Onuzulike, in Enugu...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice parade suspected killers of INEC official in Anambra
Next articleTinubu cleared of US drug allegations, claims Fani-Kayode

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.