Alleged terrorism financing: NLC president, Ajaero, leaves police headquarters

THE PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has departed the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a department under the Nigeria Police Force, in Abuja.

Ajaero who arrived at the IRT some minutes past 10am left at 11.15am after writing his statement.

He declined speaking with journalists at the IRT headquarters but scheduled a press briefing at the NLC headquarters.

The ICIR reported that the police summoned Ajaero to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on August 20.

In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police, IRT, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning.

The police further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if he failed to make himself available.

Responding, the NLC convened an emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting, resolving to request a time extension from the police to consult with its legal team.

Subsequently, a formal letter from Femi Falana’s chambers was submitted to the police.

Falana, a senior advocate, in the letter addressed to the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmed Sanusi, explained that Ajaero had fixed a meeting for August 20, before the police invitation was sent to him on Monday, August 19.

He promised Ajaero would be available at the police headquarters on August 29.

Falana also requested the police to provide him with details of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against the NLC president.

Ajaero, however, honoured the invitation today.

He was accompanied by Falana, Deji Adeyanju, Marshal Abubakar, and some senior officials of the NLC.

Meanwhile, the NLC had vowed it would embark on an indefinite strike from today, August 29, if the police detain Ajaero.

The NLC leadership had mobilised its members, especially the central working committee (CWC) to storm the police headquarters, in Abuja, where Ajaero would be meeting the police.

In a circular on Wednesday, August 28, the NLC general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, called on the union’s affiliates and state councils to participate in a peaceful procession and prayer session in solidarity with Ajaero.

The circular emphasised the importance of unity in overcoming challenges and upholding the values of justice, fairness, and democracy in Nigeria.

It partly reads, “Members should gather at their respective state secretariat of congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters and hold a prayer session until the president’s interaction with the police is concluded.”