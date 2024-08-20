back to top

Alleged terrorism financing: Ajaero can’t honour your invitation now, Falana tells police

News

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) File Copy
HUMAN Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has told the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that his client and president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, would honour the police invitation immediately, as demanded.

Falana, a senior advocate, in a letter addressed to the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmed Sanusi, explained that Ajaero had fixed a meeting for August 20, before the police invitation was sent to him on Monday, August 19.

He promised that Ajaero would be available at the police headquarters on August 29.

Falana also requested the police to provide him with details of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against the NLC president.

.The letter partly read, “Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, comrade Ajaero requests for the details and nature of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against him.”

The ICIR reported that the NLC on Tuesday, August 20, threatened to shut down the nation’s economy following the police’s invitation to Ajaero.

Earlier, on Monday, August 19, this organisation reported that the police asked Ajaero to appear at the force headquarters on Tuesday, August 20, by 10 am for alleged terrorism financing.


     

     

    In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police, Intelligence Response Team, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning.

    It further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if he failed to make himself available.

    Recall that the  NLC had accused officers from the police and the State Security Service (SSS) of invading its Abuja national office – the Labour House – on Wednesday, August 7.

    At its emergency national executive council meeting held on Tuesday, August 20, the NLC resolved that Ajaero would honour the invitation but warned to mobilise workers across the country to disrupt the nation’s economic activities if the police detain him.

     

     

