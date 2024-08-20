Ajaero: NLC warns Tinubu’s government of nationwide shutdown

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, August 20, threatened to shut down the nation’s economy following the police’s invitation to its president, Joe Ajaero, over allegations of terrorism financing, subversion, and related offences.

According to a report by Punch, the workers’ union, resolved to embark on the nationwide strike should the police detain or arrest its national president.

The ICIR reported on Monday, August 19, that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) summoned Ajaero over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, and related offences.

In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police, Intelligence Response Team, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning on Tuesday, August 20, in Abuja by 10 am.

It further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if he failed to make himself available.

Responding, the NLC resolved that Ajaero honour the invitation.

It, however, warned to mobilise workers across the country to disrupt economic activities, if he is detained.

This resolution was reached at the end of its emergency National Executive Council meeting held Tuesday morning.

The NEC meeting started around 8:30 am with all heads of affiliates and state chapters of NLC in attendance.

Recall that the NLC had accused officers from the police and the State Security Service (SSS) of invading its Abuja national office – the Labour House – on Wednesday, August 7.

According to a statement by the NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, the operatives arrested the security guards on duty. They forced them to hand over keys to the office on the building’s second floor.

Upah added that the operatives broke into the floor, ransacked the bookshop, and stole hundreds of books and publications.