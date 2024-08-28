back to top

NLC directs members to embark on indefinite strike if police detain Ajaero

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero
Bankole ABE
THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will embark on an indefinite strike from Thursday, August 29, if the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) detains its president, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero will be honouring the police invitation on Thursday over his alleged link to terrorism financing, among other allegations.

Consequently, the NLC leadership has mobilised its members, especially the central working committee (CWC) to storm the police headquarters, in Abuja, where Ajaero will be meeting the police.

In a circular, the NLC general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, called on the union’s affiliates and state councils to participate in a peaceful procession and prayer session in solidarity with Ajaero.

The circular emphasised the importance of unity in overcoming challenges and upholding the values of justice, fairness, and democracy in Nigeria.

It partly reads, “Members should gather at their respective state secretariats of congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters and hold a prayer session until the president’s interaction with the police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session. If for any reason, the president is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.”

The NLC urged Ajaero’s supporters to stand firm, emphasising that their support was vital to protecting civic rights and the labour movement’s integrity.

The ICIR reported that the summoned NLC President, Ajaero to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on August 20, 2024.

In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police, Intelligence Response Team, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning.

It further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if he failed to make himself available.

Responding, the NLC convened an emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting, resolving to request a time extension from the police to consult with its legal team.


     

     

    Subsequently, a formal letter from Femi Falana’s chambers was submitted to the police.

    Falana, a senior advocate, in the letter addressed to the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmed Sanusi, explained that Ajaero had fixed a meeting for August 20, before the police invitation was sent to him on Monday, August 19.

    He promised  Ajaero would be available at the police headquarters on August 29.

    Falana also requested the police to provide him with details of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against the NLC president.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

