American Instagram influencer arrested months after killing Nigerian boyfriend

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
The suspect Courtney Clenney and victim Christian Tobechukwu. Source: Pulse
INSTAGRAM model and influencer Courtney Clenney (alias Tailor) has been arrested by the Hawaii Police Department four months after she stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli to death at the One Paraiso Luxury Building, in Miami, United States.

Hawaii Police Department said a warrant was issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the arrest of 26-year-old influencer on allegations of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and she was subsequently arrested in Laupahoehoe.

Clenney is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court before her extradition to Florida.

Her attorney Frank Prieto said he was shocked by his client’s arrest because of “the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter” and his willingness to surrender her is she was charged.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

He further alleged that Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the apartment she was renting a week before his death because of domestic abuse allegations.

However, a friend of the deceased confirmed the victim had recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend at the luxury high-rise and had a toxic relationship before he was murdered.

Miami Police said its officers responded to a report of a man stabbed at the building, and upon arrival they found the 27-year-old victim, who was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family of Obumseli had been calling for justice after Clenney was not charged under the Baker Act, over considerations for her mental health.

In Florida, officers can commit a person to a mental health treatment centre for up to 72 hours by using the state’s Baker Act.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

