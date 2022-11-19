34.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian asylum seeker gang-raped in Cyprus, another arrested in France

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Nigerian woman has reported she was gang-raped at Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in Kokkinotrimithia, Cyprus.

The alleged sexual assault is being investigated by both the Kokkinotrimithia police station and Criminal Investigation Department (CID),  Nicosia.

According to the local media, a woman from Nigeria told Pournara officers that she was gang-raped by five of her countrymen at the facility, where she had been staying in a room despite having concluded her registration with camp officials.

The Nigerian woman filed a rape complaint with the police on Tuesday, alleging she was raped a week earlier but was unable to immediately file a complaint due to personal shock.

The police said no suspect had been identified, but they were awaiting results of a medical examination carried out on the accuser to determine the course of their investigation.

Additional reports said the woman had completed her asylum registration with migration authorities, but it was unclear why she kept staying at Pournara and authorities have been helping the woman find a place to stay after her rape complaint was filed with police.

In another development, a Nigerian national who had been refused asylum in France was arrested for an attack on border force agents that left two police officers injured.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred in the French Mediterranean resort of Port-la-Nouvelle on Wednesday morning, November 17, 2022, during what was supposed to be a simple identity check at the Narbonne train station.

When the police asked him for his identification, the 24-year-old suspect refused to provide papers and began striking the officers, according to French newspaper L’Independent.

After several minutes of trying to arrest the man, two middle-aged police officers eventually pinned him down, but not without sustaining minor injuries.

Their attending physician prescribed 15 days off work, and according to local reports, the officers would have limited range of movement due to their injuries.

 

 

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Tinubu slams PDP for underdevelopment in Delta, says state not ATM for Atiku’s presidential ambition

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed the Peoples Democratic...
Politics and Governance

Southern Nigeria should produce next president for equity, fairness – Ortom

BENUE State governor Samuel Ortom has said the southern part of the country should...
News

World Cup 2022: FIFA introduces #BringTheMoves to stimulate youngsters to exercise

FIFA has commenced the #BringTheMoves challenge inspiring players at the World Cup to accomplish...
National News

Tinubu cleared of US drug allegations, claims Fani-Kayode

FORMER Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential...
Diaspora News

Abacha loot: U.S. repatriates another $20.6m to Nigeria

THE United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has repatriated $20.6 million worth of assets...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTinubu slams PDP for underdevelopment in Delta, says state not ATM for Atiku’s presidential ambition

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.