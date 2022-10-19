31.1 C
Abuja

Three Nigerians arrested in India for producing fake visas

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Three Nigerians arrested in India for producing fake visas for foreigners, among other offences. II Twitter:@PunjabPoliceInd
THE Greater Noida police in India have arrested three Nigerians allegedly involved in making fake visas, passports and having links with drug smugglers.

The accused – Oladele Jimoh, Azuh Daniel Nwachinemere and Collins Tabugbo Odimba – who currently reside in Delhi, were arrested under sections of the NDPS Act for offenses bordering on cheating and fraud, in violation of the Indian Penal Code, and booked under the Foreigners Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Greater Noida Abhishek Verma said the trio had arrived in India between 2012 and 2018 but were now staying illegally on expired passports and visas.

“The three Nigerian nationals have been arrested with 65 grams MDMA (a drug variety) which is estimated worth around Rs 12 lakh. Eighteen fake passports and 21 fake Visas, 30 mobile phones and 20 activated SIM cards have been recovered from their possession,” Verma told reporters.

Items recovered from the trio by the Indian police.

The arrest of the trio comes in the wake of a continued crackdown by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on foreign nationals living illegally in India and those engaged in illicit drugs supply, Verma said.

He further disclosed that in September, the Greater Noida police had arrested five persons, including a Nigerian national, who were allegedly engaged in illegal drugs and SIM card supply in the NCR region.

“After interrogations, the role of these three men also cropped up and they were subsequently tracked down and arrested by a team of Knowledge Park Police Station.

“They illegally made different visas like – education visa, tourist visa and medical visa for foreigners, particularly those from their country and sold them for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 each,” the DCP said.

The suspects are believed to have provided forged documents to around 250 foreign nationals and further investigations into their network is underway as the police co-ordinates with the Foreign Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Ministry of External Affairs.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

