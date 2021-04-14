Amotekun arrest three over attack on woman in Ekiti

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Amotekun in Ekiti State have arrested three suspects over an attack on a woman at the Igbara Odo area of the state on Monday.

This was stated by its commander in the state Joe Komolafe, in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspects whom he identified as Abubakar Musa, 25; Yussuf Lawal, 20; and Babangida Usman, 30, attacked the woman on the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head before escaping into the bush in the view of other people in the farm.

He said that the woman had been taken to an undisclosed hospital where she was receiving medical attention.

Komolafe noted that the arrest of the suspects by his men was a result of timely information and a tip-off from residents of the area.

“This arrest was as a result of a timely tip-off. A woman was attacked on her farm yesterday (Monday) and taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblocks to make sure that the attackers did not escape,” he said.

“When the suspects learned that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush. It was then that our men got a hint on the particular route they were passing through. So, the other Amotekun detachment went to lay an ambush for them and they were arrested.

“When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and could not provide information on where they stayed.”

Why stating that the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution, Komolafe appealed to residents of the state to avail the Corps of credible information that would forestall breakdown of law and nip crimes in the bud.

“It is our appeal to residents to give timely information to security agencies so that we can swoop on them and arrest them. If you see strange faces, please report; you can be guaranteed of secrecy of information. Give us timely information, my men are ready to enter the bush and secure the state.”

“For example, the unfortunate shooting of the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, there was no way that people in that community would say they had not seen strange faces in that forest.

“The same thing is applicable in the case of the petrol station manager, which happened in Isan Ekiti. There’s no way some people in that area would say they did not see strange faces. Please give timely information about security issues.”