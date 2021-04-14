Those burning police stations in South-East are hired bandits, not IPOB -Umahi

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has stated that those behind burning of police stations and killing of both security operatives and residents in the South-East region of Nigeria are hired bandits and not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Umahi, who stated this during his appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme on Wednesday morning, did not, however, exonerate IPOB and its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), from insecurity in the region.

While blaming the activities of those that wanted to “get to the top by all means” for hiring bandits to destabilise the peace of the region, the governor lamented that the country at large was descending into what he called ‘extreme politics.’

“Of late, we have bandits that are doing a lot of evil and say that they are Eastern Security Network. They commit a lot of crimes and say that they are IPOB and later IPOB will say they have no hand in it. This is what is going on. We will not allow illegality to thrive in our land. Conflict will not resolve conflict,” he said.

“A lot of people want to get to the top by all means and they hire bandits who go to burn police stations, kill people and they come out to say that they are IPOB. They are not IPOB, they are just criminals being hired by people.

“The truth remains that the country is going into extreme politics. It is easier to make money in politics, blackmail people and so, we have departed from the culture of hard work,” he said.

He, however, warned that the governors of the region would not back illegality in any form but would operate within the context of the law.

Umahi’s statement buttressed claims by Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma that the recent multiple attacks on the headquarters of the Police and the Nigeria Correctional facility in Owerri, leading to the escape of more than 1,800 inmates, were caused by aggrieved politicians in Imo State.