Amotekun is here to stay, will not be under control of FG – Makinde asserts

SEYI Makinde, Governor of Oyo State has asserted that the State Security Network known as Operation Amotekun will not be under the control of any Federal establishment contrary to claim by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

While speaking on Channels Television’s programme on Tuesday, Shehu disclosed that the Amotekun will be operated in accordance with the structure defined by the Inspector-General of Police.

“Whatever name they go by, Amotekun or whatever, will be streamlined and they will be run in accordance with the structure as defined by the Inspector-General of Police. They will be localised, they will be owned by local communities, they will be managed by them,” he had said.

But Makinde in a statement released by Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, said on Thursday that the western security outfit would be controlled by the state and not any federal establishment, adding that the security outfit which is backed by law will remains a permanent fixture.

“This is why I will continue to say it and I am saying it for the whole world to hear; Amotekun is here to stay with us. And it will not be under the control of the federal establishment. It will be under our control. Security of our people is extremely important, because nothing can take place, as far as we are concerned, in an atmosphere of insecurity,” the governor said.

Makinde further urged the local government officials to double their efforts in ensuring adequate security in their areas as the end of the year draws near.

“I want to, as a matter of urgency, urge you that you all go back to your areas to set up your security committees and this must be done immediately. I will be happy to release funds, to give approval for you to spend some money on security within your domains,” he said.

Similarly, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has also maintained that Amotekun would not be subsumed under community policing set up by the Federal Government.

“It will never be accepted, it is not our thinking. We have a law that sets this up. If the DIG feels otherwise, there is always a place for us to ventilate it. We are not afraid of this. The law says Amotekun will operate under its own law; it is not going to be subsumed under any setup. No,” Akeredolu said.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on August 20, approved N13.3 billion for the off-take of community policing initiative across the country.