AMOTEKUN: South east governors fine-tune preparation for joint security outfit

CHAIRMAN of the South-east governors’ forum, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, disclosed the establishment of joint security outfit for the South eastern region.

In his statement to the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lasisi Adegboye, a Major General at the Government House, Abakaliki, said preparations were being fine-tuned to ensure the security outfit for Enugu,Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Imo states, is up and running as soon as possible.

Umahi further explained the aim of setting up the outfit was to tighten security in the region against herdsmen, kidnappers and any other issue that threaten the safety of the people.

He said the outfit would work closely with the police to improve security, explaining that the governors of the region had written to the federal government on the matter but said the name of the outfit will be disclosed in due course.

The governors had in July 2019, inaugurated a joint security committee with its control in Enugu state and headed by Major Gen. Obi Umahi (Rtd).

Other members include former Inspector General of Police Ogbonnaya Onovo, Capt. Awa Agwu (rtd), Commissioner of Police Ikechukwu Aduba (Rtd) and Mr. Ray Nkemdirim.

The chairman indicated that the states had agreed there would be aerial surveillance in the forests and highways to curb the security challenges in the South-east as each region has its peculiar issues after the meeting with the service chiefs last year.

“No one will say that he will not be part of joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra State, they could be found in Ebonyi. So, we need that synergy to work together to give protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi, we are among the first in the Federation to start our law on internal security and that is the Neighbourhood Watch and they have fantastically done very well,” he said.

Some parts of the South-east have been continuously affected by series of incessant attacks by herdsmen, kidnapping and banditry by several groups.