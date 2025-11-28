Anambra licenses First Power to distribute electricity

THE Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC) has issued an interim licence to First Power Electricity Company Limited as an electricity distributor in the state.

This comes on the heels of the Electricity Act, signed into law in 2023 to enable states to take charge of independent power distribution in their respective states – a move intended to lessen the burden on the national grid power.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASERC, Frank Okafor, said on Thursday, November 27, that the move was part of efforts to ensure a steady power supply in the state.

Okafor said the government of Chukwuma Soludo was poised to making the state a preferred destination, a goal, he said, would not be achieved if power remained a luxury.

He added that with the issuance of a temporary one-year license to First Power, the commission looks forward to seeing improved electricity distribution in the state.

He further explained that ASERC was evaluating investment proposals from power generation companies expressing willingness to invest in the state.

“Today, history is made in our dear Anambra State. A journey to adequately regulate the energy sector, particularly the electricity business in Anambra State, has commenced. The whistle was blown by the Executive Governor himself, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, who on October 9, 2025, inaugurated five distinguished professionals as commissioners to midwife the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC).

“We thank the Anambra State House of Assembly for bringing the Anambra State Electricity Law (ANEL) into effect. After the inauguration of ASERC commissioners, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued an Order of Transfer of Regulatory Oversight of the electricity market in Anambra State from NERC to ASERC.

He said the commission, after due consideration, passed a resolution to issue interim licenses to companies licensed by NERC and operating in the state to legalise their operations in line with the provisions of the law.

The Group Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, the parent body of First Power Electricity Distribution Company, represented by Ernest Mupwaya during the certificate presentation, assured that the company would surpass the expectations of the state government in terms of performance.

The certificate issuance ceremony was attended by officials of the Anambra State government, including the Commissioners for Information, Law Mefor, and Power and Water Resources, Julius Chukwuemeka.

The ICIR reported that the state governments could attract more investments into Nigeria’s power sector and improve access to electricity in their respective states with the 2023 Electricity Act.