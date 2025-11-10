Anambrarians set agenda for Soludo after re-election victory

THE people of Anambra State have set an agenda for Governor Charles Soludo following his re-election.

Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)won the poll conducted on Saturday, November 8, with 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, November 9, after he was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the election winner, Soludo told the people of the state that he was humbled by the support he enjoyed from the electorate.

He assured the state that it would see more positive dividends of democracy from his administration.

He appreciated everyone in the state and assured them that they would not regret voting for him.

The ICIR reports that the governor won all 21 local government areas, while defeating his major rivals – George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All ProgressiveS Congress (APC), who are both from Nnewi North and South, respectively, in their strongholds.

“You spoke loudly. This election is not just a victory, it is history made and a big history in terms of percentage of votes,” Soludo said.

Meanwhile, the state’s people, including many of its leaders, have hailed the governor’s victory and demanded that he spreads developmental projects across the state during his new term.

Ngozi Okoli, a beneficiary of agri-business policy of the state government, urged the sustenance of agri-business related policies that will create more wealth for the state.

“I want him to continue the work he has done in the agricultural sector, and with that, more people will be out of poverty,” she suggested.

An Onitsha-based businessman, Solomon Akachukwu, recalled the ravaging impact of unknown gunmen in the state and urged the governor to intensify efforts on security.

“Governor Soudo has done well in the eight LGAs once occupied by gunmen, and the newly launched ‘Agunechemba’ security offensive has driven kidnappers, ritual dealers, and cultists out of town. Onitsha’s touts are now ghosts, with traders thriving,” he said.

Also, an entrepreneur, Ike Chibueze, who spoke with The ICIR in Awka, requested more investment in the education sector. He said the governor employed hundreds of teachers in his first tenure and made public schools free.

Speaking further on Soludo’s re-election victory, a Keke driver, Obinna Anyalebe, told The ICIR that the governor should intensify his work on urban renewal and spread it across the states.

“I drive my Keke in Awka, and at times I go into the neighbouring villages for work. Awka is currently wearing a new look, but he needs to expand more road access to other parts of the state, which he had already started,” he said.

Another resident, Anna Onwudiwe, who spoke with The ICIR, said the governor needed to win back the confidence of the business community with an efficient tax system.

“We don’t want officials to be harassing and stopping people by the roadside for taxation. The governor, with his team and the State Internal Revenue Service, should enforce a digital form of tax collection,” she said.

Another resident, Lotanna Agwuncha, urged the governor to tackle insecurity, which has become a huge problem in the state.

“Please remember the Ihiala Local government axis in your second tenure, which has been ravaged by insecurity in your first tenure,” Agwuncha said.