[Breaking] Soludo re-elected as Anambra governor, wins all 21 LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Charles Chukwuma Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), winner of the Anambra governorship election, after securing victory across all 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The declaration was made around 8:20am on Sunday, November 9, by the State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Omoregie Edoba, a professor, at the INEC state headquarters in Awka, following the collation of results from the various LGAs where the election was held.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Edoba said.

The ICIR reports that Anambra West and Ihiala Local Government Area results were the last results collated and announced after an hour break following a directive from the returning officer.

According to INEC, Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), emerged victorious with 422,664 votes, defeating his closest contender, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) finished third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed with 10,576 and 1,401 votes, respectively.

It would be noted that the governor beat his closest rivals -Nicholas Akachukwu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and George Moghalu of Labour party (LP) in their respective stronghold of Nnewi North and South LGAs.

The ICIR reports that to be declared a winner in a governorship election in Nigeria, a candidate must receive the highest number of votes cast and at least 25 per cent of the votes in at least two-thirds of the LGAs in the state, as stated in Section 134 and 179 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mustapha USMAN Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M