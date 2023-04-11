31.1 C
Abuja

Anti-Tinubu protester, Uja denied bail

News
Faith Abeka
Faith Abeka
The image of the unnamed man who disrupted an Ibom Air flight as seen on Twitter Photo credit: Twitter

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A MAGISTRATE Court sitting in Zuba, Abuja on Tuesday, April 11, refused to grant bail to a passenger, Obiajulu Uja, who was ejected from an Ibom Airlines flight after publicly opposing President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

The passenger was arrested by security operatives and has been in detention since the incident.

However, the bail application he filed through his lawyer Ejike Ugwu was dismissed by Senior Magistrate Mohammed Ismail.

The lawyer had asked the court to grant Uja bail on health grounds.

The magistrate ruled that the application was premature.

Denying the passenger bail, Ismail held that the exhibits attached to the application did not say the defendant was unfit for trial but rather indicated he was of unsound mind.

He added that while the Constitution guarantees every person’s liberty, a court can deprive a person of their liberty.

Referencing the provisions of Section 35 (1) (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 278 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the Magistrate held that Uja cannot be granted bail.

He maintained that where the mental capacity of a defendant is an issue, the court has the duty to ascertain the medical situation of such a defendant.

Subsequently, the bail application was turned down by the magistrate who ordered that Uja be held at the Kuje Correctional Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The magistrate further ordered that Uja be taken to a government hospital to ascertain his mental capacity.

The case was adjourned till April 20 for the presentation of a medical report, and hearing.

The ICIR reported that on Friday, March 31, security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrested Uja for disrupting the take-off of an Ibom airline flight bound for Lagos, shouting “Tinubu can’t be sworn in”.

Author profile
Faith Abeka

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

United Nations Foundation offers press fellowship

THE United Nations Foundation’s Universal Access Project is inviting applications for its press fellowship to Women Deliver...
Health and Environment

Resident doctors threaten strike over anti-migration bill

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on strike over...
News

Peak milk apologises over controversial Easter advert

MANUFACTURERS of Peak milk FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc have apologised over a controversial advert published...
Judiciary

APC asks tribunal to dismiss LP’s petition against Tinubu’s victory

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the petition filed by the Labour...
Diaspora News

Ekpa declares self Biafra Prime Minister in Exile, names advisory council

CONTROVERSIAL pro-Biafra agitator and self-acclaimed spokesperson Simon Ekpa, has announced his appointment as the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
United Nations Foundation offers press fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.