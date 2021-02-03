APC entrenches hate culture in Nigeria, says Sule Lamido

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support us

SULE Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa state says Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought a culture of hate and division since it assumed power in 2015.

The former governor said this on Wednesday when he featured on ARISE News ahead of the 2023 general elections, the choice will rest solely on Nigerians to decide whether to continue with the APC in power or not.

Lamido said “Nigeria is a very clear history of two pages. The first page is PDP, the second page is APC, this is how it has been for the past 25 or 23 years.

“Page one, PDP, uniting Nigerians, love, respect for each other, mutual understanding, prosperity, stability and then of course development.

“Page two, APC, a culture of hate, a culture of division, a culture of vilifying people, a culture of impunity, mocking Nigerians and calling them whatever.

“So the choice is for Nigerians not for me. They should look at page one- PDP, page two-APC make your choice if you want APC forever, fine so be it, I have no problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lamido who is also a former minister of foreign affairs described moves by the APC governor to persuade former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for 2023 presidency as hypocrisy.

“I begin to wonder, are we really serious? This is somebody who offered himself, a very humble person, somebody you can reach and talk to any time, yet Nigerians vilified him. They called him all kind of names, they called him clueless, vilified his wife and called her all kind of names.

“And he was defeated and this is somebody who was demonised and called all kind of names and now you want him back? Why was he defeated in the first instance?”

When Lamido was asked if the governors were trying to harass the former president’s mentality, he said “They wanted to defeat him, they wanted to flush him out, they have flush PDP out and now they are going back to him again.

“Are they saying that Buhari has failed them? Are they saying there is no material in the entire APC for them to fill? This is what I call dripping hypocrisy.”